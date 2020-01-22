Aviation Mogul's Hacked Emails At Center Of UAE Fraud Claim

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 5:41 PM GMT) -- A cache of emails divulged by a hacker revealed that an aviation magnate was a “serial fraudster” who dishonestly reaped millions from an Emirati state-owned investment authority, the fund’s counsel said during opening trial statements Wednesday. Hugh Tomlinson QC of Matrix Chambers, representing the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, kicked off the High Court trial by saying that the litigation stems from the decadelong dealings the Arab-American businessman Farhad Azima had with the fund and his “close personal relationship” with its former chief executive Khater Massaad. Massaad fled the country in 2012 and was subsequently convicted in absentia for a number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS