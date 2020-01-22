Swipe-Fee Fight Turns To Antitrust Exemption At Top UK Court

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 5:52 PM GMT) -- Britain's top court should hold Visa and Mastercard to a high standard of proof if their interchange fees are to be exempt from EU competition law under a provision designed to shield restrictive agreements that ultimately benefit consumers, three retailers said in arguments Wednesday. Jon Turner QC, counsel for supermarket chains Asda, Argos and Morrisons, told the Supreme Court that the Court of Appeal was right to defer any decision on whether Visa and Mastercard could be exempt from an EU ban on restrictive agreements. The appellate court found in July 2018 that Mastercard should have provided more "robust analysis and cogent...

