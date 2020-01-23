PE Firm Can’t Oust Target’s Founders Amid Bribery Claims

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 1:35 PM GMT) -- A judge at a London court has prevented a private equity firm from trying to oust the founders of a family-run records search company amid accusations of bribery to allow the under-fire directors to fight for control of the business. Deputy High Court Judge James Pickering ruled on Wednesday that David and Alix Brown, founders of Property Information Exchange, could attempt to regain control of the company from its largest shareholder, MML Capital Partners, in court instead of submitting to a disciplinary hearing. The judge issued an injunction preventing the private equity firm from staging a separate mini-trial to examine allegations...

