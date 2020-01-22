Fender Hit With £4.5M Antitrust Fine For Blocking Discounts

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 10:38 PM GMT) -- The U.K’s competition watchdog has whopped Fender with a £4.5 million ($5.9 million) fine after the guitar maker admitted it had been breaking antitrust law by requiring British retailers not to sell its guitars below a set rate. It's the largest fine that the Competition and Markets Authority has ever handed down for such an infraction, known as resale price maintenance, the watchdog revealed Wednesday — and that's after reducing the fine in exchange for Fender's cooperation. "Quite simply, this behaviour is against the law," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement. "The fact the CMA has imposed large...

