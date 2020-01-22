Lab-Grown Meat Co. Closes On $161M Funding Round

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A company that artificially grows animal meat has closed on $161 million in funding from a wide range of investors, including SoftBank Group Corp., Tyson Foods Inc. and Singapore’s state-backed Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. Memphis Meats, a leader in the cell-based meat industry, which involves artificially growing meat, poultry and seafood as a form of sustainable agriculture, announced the closing of the Series B funding round Wednesday. The latest funding brings the total amount raised by the Berkeley, California-based company to $180 million. Memphis Meats said it would use the money to build a production facility, grow its staff and eventually...

