5 Firms Put Together $4.2B Deal For Duff & Phelps

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:57 AM EST) -- A private equity consortium led by Stone Point Capital and Further Global has agreed to buy valuation and corporate financial adviser Duff & Phelps Corp. for $4.2 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement guided by five law firms. The agreement technically sees funds managed by Stone Point and Further Global leading the private investor group, according to a statement. The identities of the other members of the consortium were not disclosed. The agreement, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be clinched during the second quarter of this year. In addition to providing valuation and corporate...

