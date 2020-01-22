Baker McKenzie Reps Tencent's $148M Bid For Game Co.

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie helped represent China's Tencent, one of the largest companies in the world, in offering to buy out Norwegian video game developer Funcom in a deal that values it at $148 million, the company said Wednesday. Baker McKenzie-backed Tencent is offering 17 kroner ($1.89) per share, a 27% premium from the closing price for Funcom on Tuesday. Tencent bought a 29% stake in Funcom in September 2019, which made it the company's largest shareholder. "We will continue to develop great games that people all over the world will play, and we believe that the support of Tencent will take Funcom...

