Two Sigma Nabs $288M For Data-Driven Startup Investments

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 2:03 PM EST) -- Two Sigma Ventures on Wednesday said it raised $288 million for a venture capital fund focusing on "data-driven" startups, topping its original fundraising goal. Two Sigma Ventures III LP raked in contributions largely from external investors, a first for Two Sigma Ventures funds, according to the announcement. Backers included endowments, foundations and pensions, the announcement said. Two Sigma Ventures is the venture capital arm of Two Sigma Investments LLC, a New York-based hedge fund. Two Sigma Ventures focuses its investments on technology startups that employ data science across a range of industries. The latest fund will employ a similar strategy, focusing...

