NJ Justices Dig Into Logic Of TD Bank Forged Checks Ruling

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court sounded skeptical Wednesday that a dentist could pursue a state Uniform Fiduciaries Law claim against TD Bank for accepting checks fraudulently deposited by his then-employees, challenging his stance that they became fiduciaries via their misconduct. In urging the justices to affirm an appellate decision permitting such a state law claim, Dr. Dominick A. Lembo's attorney Michael P. De Marco asserted at a hearing in Trenton that Lembo's former dental hygienist and office manager became "constructive trustees" of the funds and thus fiduciaries after depositing checks issued to Lembo and his practice into their own accounts....

