Pair Of CapitaLand REITs To Form $12.45B Player

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 11:40 AM EST) -- The managers of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust detailed plans Wednesday for the two commercial real estate investment trusts to merge to create an industry player with a market value of 16.8 billion Singapore dollars ($12.45 billion). CMT and CCT will combine to form CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, or CICT, which is set to rank as the third largest REIT in the Asia Pacific region and the largest REIT in Singapore, according to the REITs’ managers, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Ltd. and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Ltd. CICT is poised to have a market capitalization of SG$16.8 billion and...

