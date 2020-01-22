DC Says Trump's Inaugural Fund Funneled Money To Family

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 1:08 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia has turned up the heat on President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, filing a lawsuit Wednesday alleging the group funneled more than a million dollars to Trump companies for inaugural events that should have cost a fraction of what the nonprofit paid. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit to recoup cash from President Donald Trump's inauguration, saying the inaugural committee booked events at the Trump International Hotel despite unreasonably high rates. (AP) D.C.'s attorney general said the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee racked up a total bill of $1.03 million paying the Trump International Hotel unreasonably high rates to rent event...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS