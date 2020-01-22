Pa. Billionaire's Estate To Settle Trust Dispute For $200M

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- The estate of Pittsburgh billionaire and newspaper publisher Richard Mellon Scaife will pay $200 million to replenish a trust fund his children accused him and his trustees of improperly draining to support his news business, according to a settlement proposal filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania state court. Scaife’s estate will pay $23.3 million as “fiduciary accounting income,” representing money Scaife’s children would have earned from the trust between his death in 2014 and the death of his daughter, Jennie Scaife, in November 2018. The rest of the money will go back into the trust that Richard Scaife’s mother, Sarah Mellon Scaife, established...

