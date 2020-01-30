Blank Rome Snags V&E's White Collar Chair For DC Office

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- A former leader of Vinson & Elkins LLP's government investigations and white collar practice group has joined Blank Rome LLP as a partner in its white collar defense and investigations group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. William E. Lawler, who was with Vinson & Elkins for more than 20 years, brings extensive experience in government enforcement actions, having counseled clients on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, criminal antitrust matters, health care fraud, campaign finance and more, Blank Rome said in its Jan. 21 announcement. Lawler works with corporations, organizations, government entities and individuals, and has dealt with federal and state...

