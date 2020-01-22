Pa. Justices Preserve Rule Of Capture For Fracking

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 11:08 AM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed that the so-called rule of capture, a century-old precedent shielding drillers from trespassing liability when a well drilled on one property taps into oil and gas beneath a neighboring property, can be applied to hydraulically fractured wells. The justices ruled that, absent claims that fractures from a fracked well actually crossed property lines below ground, the rule of capture was just as applicable to fracking as it was to any other means of artificially stimulating the flow of oil and gas. “This court has held that the rule of capture applies although the driller...

