PNC Bank Pays $2.75M To Settle Workers' Unpaid Time Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- PNC Bank and its parent company have agreed to pay $2.75 million to put to rest two suits from customer service workers claiming they were forced to perform job tasks off the clock and without pay, according to a motion for settlement approval filed Tuesday. The former representatives, who worked for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and PNC Bank NA in Pennsylvania and Michigan, had said they weren't compensated for all the hours they worked, including for time spent preparing for work each day, working during their meal breaks and reading work emails off-duty. Under the proposed collective action settlement lodged...

