7th Circ. Mulls Restoring $3M Verdict For Reed Smith Widow

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- The widow of a Reed Smith partner asked the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to restore her $3 million verdict against GlaxoSmithKline, but judges on the panel were skeptical the lower court abused its discretion when it decided a U.S. Supreme Court ruling didn't warrant a second look at her case. Wendy Dolin, the wife of Reed Smith partner Stewart Dolin, has tried since 2012 to hold the pharmaceutical company accountable for her husband's suicide, which happened a few days after he had started taking a generic version of GSK's antidepressant Paxil. Her initial win in the district court was overturned by...

