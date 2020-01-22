DOT Cracks Downs On Emotional Support Animals On Flights

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- Dogs would be the only service animals allowed in airplane cabins under a new proposed rule announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday, putting an end to passengers flying with so-called emotional support animals that in recent years have included birds, pigs and rodents. The DOT issued a notice of proposed rulemaking seeking to more clearly define a service animal on flights as a "dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disability." The new definition is...

