Judge Memberships Warning Has Some Questioning Its Scope

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- A plan to ban federal judges from membership in the Federalist Society and its left-leaning counterpart appeared Wednesday to have few fans in the legal community, with some decrying the guidance as too strict and others calling an allowance for American Bar Association membership wrong-headed. Arthur Hellman, a judicial ethics expert, said the logic of the draft advisory made public Tuesday "doesn't hang together," and suggested that court leaders deliberate publicly about what kinds of politically or ideologically driven groups judges should avoid, and why. "It is in need of further work, and would be greatly aided by an interactive process...

