Comptroller Balks At Calls For Extra Time On Lending Rules

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- The head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday that he is not inclined to give more time for the public to weigh in on a proposed overhaul of regulations requiring banks to lend in underserved communities, despite objections from Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups that the rules changes are being rushed through. Speaking at a reporter roundtable in Washington, D.C., Comptroller Joseph Otting defended the handling of a proposal released last month by his agency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. that would overhaul the rules implementing the Community Reinvestment Act for the first time since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS