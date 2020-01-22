GoldPoint Collects $687M To Invest In Other PE Funds

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- GoldPoint Partners, a private equity affiliate of New York Life Investment Management LLC and indirect subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Co., said Wednesday that it has clinched its fourth fund-of-funds after securing $678 million from limited partners. The investment vehicle, called GoldPoint Partners Select Manager Fund IV LP, is 150% larger than its predecessor, according to a statement. As a fund-of-funds within GoldPoint’s Select Manager Fund program, the vehicle will invest in other private equity funds. More specifically, it will seek to partner with “successful private equity sponsors” by committing capital to funds and providing co-investment capital for middle market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS