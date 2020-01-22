DC Circ. Won't Reconsider EPA Pollution Policy Ruling

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday rejected a request by environmentalists and California to reconsider a split panel's ruling that courts can't review a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency memorandum rescinding its "once in, always in" air pollution permitting policy. U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers dissented from the rest of the appeals court's denial of the petitions for en banc review, saying the court is "abdicating" its responsibility to review agency decisions of national importance and that it's misapplying U.S. Supreme Court and D.C. Circuit precedent. "[The memo] articulates EPA's new position on reviewing Title V permits," Judge Rogers wrote. "It dictates how...

