ITC Kicks Off Probe Of Chinese Lawn Mower Engines

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced Thursday that it has begun investigating imports of lawn mower engines from China that a domestic industry group has alleged are being unfairly subsidized and sold in the U.S. for less than fair value. In a notice published in the Federal Register, the ITC said the investigation will determine whether domestic engine makers are being injured by the imports of Chinese vertical shaft engines, which are mainly used in riding mowers. The U.S. producers alleged dumping margins stretching from 320.41% to above 500%. "The commission hereby gives notice of the institution of investigations and commencement of...

