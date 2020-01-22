4th Circ. Won't Revive Commodities Firm's Oil Deal Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a Swiss commodities trading company's suit accusing executives of a British Virgin Islands petroleum company of costing it at least $30 million through misrepresentations on a deal to transport fuel from Iraq. An appeals court panel said a Virginia federal judge correctly dismissed Gunvor SA's suit against Nemsss Petroleum Ltd. officers and directors Arman Kayablian and Lawrence Kayablian because the suit needed to name the company itself. The panel rejected Gunvor's argument that Nemsss only played a small role in a broader joint venture between the company and the Kayablians and Nemsss parent...

