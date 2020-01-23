Raley's Inks $2.8M Deal To End Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- The Raley's supermarket chain has agreed to pony up $2.8 million to settle a California state court suit that claimed the company forced workers into taking unpaid absences after becoming pregnant. Counsel for the workers who sued said the Sacramento County Superior Court granted preliminary approval to the deal Jan. 17, noting that more than 300 current and former female workers in California will be eligible for a cut of the settlement. According to an announcement regarding the settlement, Equal Rights Advocates, which represented the workers, said the provisionally certified class of women includes those who were on pregnancy leave for...

