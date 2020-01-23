Ex-Trader Seeks Time Served in Chicago Spoofing Case

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors and a former trader who pled guilty to spoofing on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have asked an Illinois federal court for a prison sentence that would send him home soon and credit him with time already served in American and Australian custody. Jiongsheng Zhao, who pled guilty in December 2018 to a market manipulation scheme while employed by an Australian trading firm, asked the court Tuesday to largely abide by the recommendation of federal prosecutors and sentence him to just the roughly 10 months he has already served in both countries, or a sentence that would not result in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS