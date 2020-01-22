US Safe Harbor Plan Not 'Credible,' French Official Says

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday blasted a U.S. proposal to implement a new global tax as an optional safe harbor, claiming it is not "credible" as a starting point in international negotiations on taxing the digital economy. "If there is a credible and fair solution at the OECD, it's not worth entering into a trade war, and it's not worth having many national taxations," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday. (AP) Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Le Maire confirmed that a recent agreement between the U.S. and France will put off collection of...

