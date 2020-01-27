Justices Reject 3 More Cases Challenging Alice

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reaffirmed that it's not interested in discussing patent eligibility standards this year, shooting down three petitions just weeks after turning away several others. The petitions — two from Trading Technologies International Inc. and one from ChargePoint Inc. — each deal with the aftermath of 2014's Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank ruling, in which the justices said abstract ideas aren't patent-eligible without an inventive concept. As is customary, the court did not expand on its decision to reject any of the petitions. The first Trading Technologies petition, from September, urged the justices to either define what exactly is abstract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS