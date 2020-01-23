Telecoms Ask Fed. Circ. For Second Crack At TQ Delta Patents

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- A coalition of telecom giants and technology companies have challenged a Federal Circuit decision reinstating two patents on high-speed transmission technology, insisting they have evidence proving the inventions are obvious that the court never considered. The group, led by Cisco Systems, said Wednesday it deserves a second chance to show the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that TQ Delta’s claimed inventions would have been obvious to an expert in the field, as neither the board nor the panel evaluated all the evidence the group provided. While it acknowledged the Federal Circuit couldn't consider testimony and documents the board didn't address, the...

