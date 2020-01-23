Russian Bank Wins $900M Sham Loan Suit Against Ex-Owners

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 7:08 PM GMT) -- Three former bankers have to pay collapsed Russian lender Trust National Bank $900 million in compensation, after a London judge ruled Thursday that they had funneled hundreds of millions of dollars out of the Russian lender for their own benefit. Trust National Bank has succeeded in its claim against Ilya Yurov, Sergey Belyaev and Nikolay Fetisov over the nonperforming loans the bank ended up with as a result of transactions the men arranged when they were majority owners of the lender. The bank argued at trial that the men had carried out a fraudulent scheme, hiding the firm's toxic debt by...

