UK Regulators Must Face Scrutiny After Brexit, Report Urges

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 12:50 PM GMT) -- Parliament must scrutinize Britain’s finance watchdogs to ensure they protect the country's markets after Brexit, as they will no longer be held to account by the European Union, regulatory experts warned on Thursday. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England will no longer have access to the same resources or regulatory tools as their counterparts within the bloc after the Brexit transition period ends in December, a report by the International Regulatory Strategy Group, an advisory body, and law firm Linklaters LLP said. Nor will they be subject to scrutiny from EU supervisory authorities. The U.K. government has been writing EU...

