EU Backs Appeals Court's Take On Antitrust Law In Fees Suit

Law360, London (January 23, 2020, 6:01 PM GMT) -- The European Commission sent a lawyer to the Supreme Court in London on Thursday to weigh in on a long-running dispute between Visa, Mastercard and some of the U.K.’s biggest retailers over fees, saying that a lower appeals court applied EU law correctly to the dispute. Nicholas Khan QC, counsel for the commission, told Britain's highest court about the significance of decisions from the European Court of Justice in other similar antitrust suits over interchange fees. Khan said the Court of Appeal had taken the right approach to the interplay between EU decisions and court rulings in the U.K. “The commission could not have made findings of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS