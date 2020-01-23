Baker Donelson Hit With $1.8M Malpractice Suit By Logger

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Baker Donelson engaged in malpractice by failing to make a sworn statement that cost a Pennsylvania logging company a case in Louisiana federal court, and then trying to conceal its mistake, the company is alleging in a $1.85 million lawsuit. The court should order Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC to pay 84 Lumber Co., as the firm did not adhere to the Louisiana Public Works Act when it failed in an underlying case to deliver the company’s sworn statement to a general contractor involved in that dispute, according to Wednesday’s complaint in the Eastern District of Louisiana. Rather than...

