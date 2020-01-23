CBD Buyer Fights Fla. Retailer's Bid To Toss False Ad Suit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- A consumer urged a Florida federal judge Wednesday to reject a CBD retailer's bid to toss her proposed class action, arguing that her allegations that the retailer overstates the amount of CBD in its gummies and oil are "classic" false advertising claims and have nothing to do with pending CBD federal regulations. In an 18-page response brief, named plaintiff Kathryn Potter argued that Diamond CBD Inc. offers a "hodgepodge" of incorrect legal arguments in its motion to dismiss the case and claims that consumers haven't been harmed by its conduct. But Diamond's argument defies the law and "basic logic," Potter argued....

