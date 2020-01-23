US Not Backing Off Safe Harbor Tax Demand, Official Says

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 11:45 AM EST) -- The U.S. still thinks a revamp of the global tax system should be enacted as an elective safe harbor, a top Treasury official said Thursday, even as a French official suggested the countries were moving on from that idea. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has been pursuing a plan to address the tax challenges of the digital economy since 2017 (Getty) Treasury official Chip Harter reaffirmed the U.S. position hours after French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the countries had agreed to drop references to an “optional” plan from a document they will use as the basis...

