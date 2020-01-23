State Dept. Introduces Visa Hurdles For Pregnant Women

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 12:07 PM EST) -- The Trump administration released a new rule Thursday, citing national security concerns, that will make it harder for foreign pregnant women to get visitor visas to the U.S. In an effort to combat so-called birth tourism, the U.S. Department of State policy requires pregnant women applying for B-2 visitor visas — which allow foreign citizens to travel to the U.S. for pleasure — to convince a consular officer that they are not planning to give birth in the U.S. just so their children can be U.S. citizens. They will have to show they have another reason for wanting to travel to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS