Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- Two Ohio lawyers who put the squeeze on a grieving father for a $1 million fee they didn't earn and a Rhode Island attorney who collected his dead client's pension lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Ohio The Ohio Supreme Court hit two Cuyahoga County lawyers this week with a yearlong suspension for trying to pressure money out of a father who negotiated his own settlement over the death of his daughter. The court brushed aside a recommendation for a six-month suspension, saying that was “entirely inadequate” for Mark D....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS