PTAB Says Apple’s ‘Radical Change In Approach’ Dooms IPR

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday upheld a Qualcomm patent covering a method for making it easier for mobile device users to toggle between multiple windows, saying Apple changed its invalidity approach too late in the game. The chip maker had argued, and the board agreed, that Apple raised an impermissible new invalidity argument in its reply brief. According to PTAB rules, a petitioner must present all of its invalidity arguments in the petition because of the expedited nature of the board’s proceedings. The board said the iPhone maker shifted its theory about a 2007 U.S. patent application publication,...

