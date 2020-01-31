Why National Injunctions Will Survive High Court Scrutiny

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- Democrats complained when one judge in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas blocked President Barack Obama’s blacklisting executive order for the entire United States.[1] Republicans reacted with the same outrage when a single judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California stopped the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for everyone, everywhere.[2] They howled again when another judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois stepped in to save federal grants to all sanctuary cities — not just within the court’s jurisdiction.[3] National injunctions from district courts have ticked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS