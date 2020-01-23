Parsing A Unique Int'l Class Of Goods Via Ivanka Trump's TMs

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- The Twittersphere is abuzz with theories that Ivanka Trump holds patents on voting machines in China that may even be used in U.S. elections. Where did this notion come from, and what does it mean? As is often the case, patents and trademarks are mistakenly confused not only on Twitter, but in the mainstream media. But does Ivanka Trump Marks LLC have "Ivanka Trump" trademark registrations in China for voting machines? Yes, and for electrified fences and egg candlers as well. These disparate goods are included within Ivanka LLC’s Chinese Reg. No. 19978295, registered on Jan. 14, 2019. Similar goods can...

