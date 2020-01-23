VMWare Calls Cirba's $235M IP Damages Bid 'Unreasonable'

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (January 23, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- Tech giant VMWare told a Delaware federal jury Thursday that Cirba's claims it should get roughly $235 million in damages for alleged infringement of two of its patents is "unreasonable" and asserted Cirba's case is "a fabrication" fueled by pressure from unhappy investors. During closing arguments in front of U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark, VMWare Inc. asserted that Cirba Inc., a cloud infrastructure company that does business as Densify, has made claims during the two-week trial that are not believable and were made after multiple attempts to get VMWare to buy it were unsuccessful. The lawsuit is "a fabrication" that...

