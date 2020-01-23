Pa. Justices Won't Review Asbestos Suit's Revival

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has refused to disturb an appeals court's ruling that will let the case of a carpenter who worked on asbestos-laden fire doors for years before dying of mesothelioma have its day in court. The decision was announced Wednesday in a one-sentence notice put out by Pennsylvania's high court. Leon Franklin Lamson's case was initially killed by Judge Idee C. Fox of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, who granted summary judgment to the defendants in 2018 after finding that Lamson's relatives hadn't presented enough evidence to show that he was definitively exposed to asbestos. The Pennsylvania Superior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS