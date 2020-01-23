Myanmar Ruling Hailed As Global Step Against Genocide

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 11:32 PM EST) -- The International Court of Justice has ordered Myanmar to halt the genocide of its Muslim minority population, a significant ruling that's expected to stop other nations from turning a blind eye to the alleged atrocities, according to a lawyer who obtained a similar ruling in the infamous 1990s Balkan genocide dispute. Myanmar must "take all measures within its power," the court said Thursday, to prevent further killing or harming of the Rohingya, its Muslim minority population. The ICJ panel ordered the Southeast Asian nation to do all it can to prevent any actions intended to harm or destroy the Rohingya —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS