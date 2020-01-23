Insurer Can't Slip Bad Faith Claims In Hospital Coverage Row

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court ruled bad faith counterclaims against Ironshore Specialty Insurance in a coverage dispute can proceed even though the insurer paid for a settlement struck in the wake of a $19 million medical malpractice verdict. U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson rejected Ironshore’s argument that he misread Pennsylvania law by allowing Conemaugh Health System’s claims to proceed even though the hospital received coverage and wasn't harmed by Ironshore’s lawsuit seeking to claw back the undisclosed settlement amount. “Conemaugh pleaded that it met all the conditions of the Ironshore Policy, entitling it to the benefit of coverage, of which Ironshore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS