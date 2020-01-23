NJ Hospital Can't Force Psych Test On Transgender Man

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge said she won't force a transgender man to take a psychological examination as part of a Catholic hospital's bid to fend off his discrimination suit over blocking his hysterectomy, ruling that the hospital can obtain information about his mental state from other sources. In an eight-page order signed Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor said there is no "good cause" to order plaintiff Jionni Conforti of Totowa to take a mental examination. The judge said Conforti has already provided St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with his medical records from January 2011 through late...

