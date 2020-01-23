Manulife Drops $80M On Montreal Multifamily Housing

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- Manulife Investment Management said Thursday it has acquired a pair of multifamily buildings in Montreal for CA$105 million ($80 million). The two buildings are 16 stories high and boast a combined 300 units, the announcement said. Called EQ8, the buildings sit in Montreal's LaSalle borough, which is equidistant from the city's downtown area and the Trudeau International Airport, the statement said. Manulife Investment Management, which is the wealth and asset management arm of Toronto-headquartered Manulife Financial Corp., said it's looking to expand its footprint in Montreal. "The city of Montreal's economic story is positive," the head of real estate investments, Michael...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS