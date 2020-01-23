Capitol Hill's Diversity Efforts Are Rubbing Off On Wall Street

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- Many — perhaps most — companies in the financial services industry implement some type of diversity and inclusion program for their employees, customers and communities, but that is often primarily a basic human resources or public relations effort, seeking to present a positive, inclusive image. Companies that recognize the business imperative and true value of diversity and inclusion and are serious about improving performance are focused on business objectives, such as enhancing profitability, winning the war for talent, and avoiding unnecessary legal and regulatory problems. Continuing demographic change among U.S. voters — who are also customers, employees and investors — will result...

