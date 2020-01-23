Wilson Sonsini Helps Anzu Partners Clinch $190M Fund

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Anzu Partners, working with Wilson Sonsini, has wrapped up its second fund after collecting $190 million from limited partners, with plans to target investments in industrial technology companies across the U.S. and Canada, the firm said Thursday. The fund, which is technically made up of two entities — Anzu Industrial Capital Partners II LP and AICP II Ltd. — will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor by focusing on industrial tech companies that "innovate in manufacturing, materials, monitoring and measurement, and modeling," according to a statement. Anzu, a self-described venture capital and private equity firm, received capital for the new...

