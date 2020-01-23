Fed. Circ. Says Judge Wrongly Let Facebook Win Patent Fight

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- Facebook was dealt a blow in a patent dispute over its Timeline and Newsfeed features after the Federal Circuit on Thursday revived a lawsuit accusing the social media giant of infringing three patents on displaying computer files in searchable, chronological streams. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel overturned a New York federal judge’s decision to grant Facebook summary judgment that a number of features on the social networking site do not infringe patents owned by Mirror Worlds Technologies LLC. The panel found that the district judge erred in determining that “a reasonable jury would have to find” that Facebook didn’t...

