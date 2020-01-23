Auto Parts Makers Get EU, DOJ Nod For $7B Merger

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- German auto parts maker ZF was cleared on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday to buy American rival Wabco, with unconditional clearance from European antitrust authorities and a conditional approval from the U.S. Department of Justice predicated on the divestiture of Wabco's steering parts business in North America. European Commission approval came first in an announcement stating that the companies' European Economic Area operations "are largely complementary" for medium and heavy commercial vehicle components. The DOJ followed a few hours later with the announcement of a merger clearance deal requiring Wabco Holdings Inc. to sell its R.H. Sheppard Co. Inc....

