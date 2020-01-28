Reps. Trade Barbs But Vow Cooperation On Paid Family Leave

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday promised to work together on passing a federal paid family leave law, even as they criticized each other's proposals during a hearing on Capitol Hill. The hearing, held by the House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee, gave airtime to three proposals: the FAMILY Act, the Advancing Support for Working Families Act and the New Parents Act. The Democrat-sponsored FAMILY Act would entitle all Americans to paid family and medical leave by creating an Office of Paid Family and Medical Leave within the Social Security Administration. The benefit would be funded through a tax on employers,...

